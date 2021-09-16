Mr. Willard “Wayne” Whitton Jr., 73, of Bremen passed away on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
He was born on March 7, 1948, in Buchanan, Georgia, the son of the late Willard Wayne Whitton, Sr and Willie Mae Jackson Whitton.
Mr. Whitton owned and operated Sunbeam LP Gas Company. He was a member of Corinth Baptist Church and a Veteran of the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Mavis Deering.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Lynn Cook Whitton, of Bremen; children, Jamey and Carrie Barber, of Tallapoosa, Amy and Ryan Johnston, of Bremen; sisters, Sandra and Cary Kierbow, of Carrollton, and Shelby Cash, of Tallapoosa; grandchildren, Kinsey Johnston, Jacob Johnston, Eli Johnston, Tatum Johnston, Logan Barber, Lynnlee Barber, Waylon Hudgens and Emma Hudgens; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Hightower Funeral Home.
Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. from Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Wendell Rush officiating. Jamey Barber, Kevin Brown, Caldon Cook, Dillon Cook, David Coy, Taylor Hudgens, Jacob Johnston and Michael Kierbow will serve as pallbearers. Eli Johnston and Logan Barber will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Interment will follow.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
