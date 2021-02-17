Willadean 'Deane' Davis

Willadean “Deane” York Davis, 87, of Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
She was born on June 16, 1933, in Carroll County to the late Robert Lee York and Edna Bell Skinner York.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 58 years, James Jackson “Jackie” Davis; sister, Linda Jerelene York; brothers, James Ray York and Robert Damon York; brothers-in-law, Richard Eidson, William Grant “W. G.” Johnson, and C. W. Thornton; and sister-in-law, Eloria Davis Thornton.
Deane was raised in the Clem Community of Carrollton and graduated from Whitesburg High School. She worked at Southern Bell as a telephone operator for nine years before becoming a stay-at-home mom and local cake baker.
She was a proud mother and an especially doting grandmother, “Deano.” Her family was her pride and joy. Whether she was cooking Sunday lunch after church, baking one of her delicious cakes that people would travel miles for, or simply taking care of her mother or her nieces and nephews while their parents worked, she was happiest when she was caring for others.
She attended Tabernacle Baptist Church in Carrollton where she was a member of the Faithful Friendship Sunday School Class. She also enjoyed being a part of the Circle of Friends. She spent her last three years at the Stewart House, where she received loving care and shared her famous sweet smile, kindness, and laughter with all.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Terri and Robert Fazio, of Carrollton; grandchildren, Nick (Beth), and Jill Fazio; sister, Lynnell York Johnson; sisters-in-law, Jane Adams York, and Ann Davis Eidson; and a number of much-loved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
There will be a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
