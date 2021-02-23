Willie Mae Williams Lovvorn, of Bowdon Junction, passed away on Feb. 15, 2021, at a healthcare facility.
She was born in Bremen, Georgia, on Nov. 29, 1927, daughter of the late Willie John A. and Lizzie Pearl Hayes Williams. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Loyce “Junior” Lovvorn; sisters, Avis Akin, Louise Herren and Eveline Williams; and a brother, Rufus Williams.
Survivors include her children, Carole and Donald Wright, of Cumming, and Michael ‘Mike’ and Kim Lovvorn, of Franklin, Tennessee; grandchildren,
Don and Becky Wright Jr., of Asheville, North Carolina, Chris and Cassie Lovvorn, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, and Kristi and Johnathon Modisett, of Atlanta; great-grandchildren, Ella Wright, Will Wright, Bryson Lovvorn, Katelyn Modisett and Ryan Modisett.
The family will have a private service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Harmony Baptist Church Building Fund at P.O. Box 158, Bowdon Junction, Georgia 301096
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.