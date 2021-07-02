Whitney Luke, 24, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Celebration of life service will be held

on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. at

Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 112 Mt Zion Boulevard in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.

Viewing will be on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.

To plant a tree in memory of Whitney Luke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.