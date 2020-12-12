Wendy Pope Huff, 74, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
She was born on May 8, 1946, in Washington State, daughter of the late Wendall Pope and Twila Pearce Pope.
She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee and worked as a dental hygienist for many years and owned and operated the Uniform Shoppe. She was a member of First Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Brent D. Huff.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Patrick Westlove, of South Carolina; sisters, Kerry Walden and Jeanie Naumann; and grandchildren, Zac and Amelia Westlove.
Graveside service will be conducted on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. from West Georgia Memorial Park.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.