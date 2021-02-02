Mr. Wendell Ethridge, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. He was 59.
Wendell was born on April 21, 1961, in Ocilla, Georgia, to the late Travis and Frankie Harris Ethridge.
He worked in the construction industry and owned his own company, Wendell Ethridge Construction. He specialized in concrete work and pouring building foundation walls and retaining walls. Wendell never shied away from a hard day of work, but in his spare time, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle and jeep and spending time with his wife, Debbie, at their cabin on the creek.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Ethridge; his sons and daughters-in-law, Jason and Nikki Ethridge, Jeremy and Leighann Ethridge, and Jon-Taylor and Paige Ethridge; his grandchildren, Emma Ethridge, Alivia Ethridge, Addie Ethridge, Whit Ethridge, and Weslynn Ethridge; his siblings and their spouses, Melba and Steve Barr, Andy and Susan Ethridge, Mickey Ethridge, Teena and Paul McCormick, and April Thornton.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Ephesus Baptist Church. Bro. Keith Rivers will officiate. Pallbearers will be Hunter Thornton, Cody Spruell, Cody Fowler, Bobby Cook, Dusty Cook, Chat Cook, Berk Cook, Lance Ethridge, Ty Ethridge, Justin Ethridge, Landon Ethridge, Jacob McCormick, Cody Smith, and Coatney South. Interment will be held at Veal Community Cemetery with Bro. Kevin Geter conducting the graveside services.
Due to the current health situation, we ask that those attending the service to please consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
