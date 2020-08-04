Wendell Carroll

Wendell Eugene Carroll, 95, entered his Savior’s Kingdom on Aug. 2, 2020, surrounded by his family at his Bremen home.
He was born on June 12, 1925, in Haralson County, Georgia, to the late-Lallie Morris and -Henry Lawton Carroll.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Karla Leigh Carroll, granddaughter, Julie Carden Morrow; sisters, Clarise Carroll Peacock, Gladys Carroll Daniel; and infant, Bobbie Carroll.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Virginia West Carroll; brother, Jimmy and Virginia Carroll; daughter, Kaye Carroll Smith and Robert; sons, Ken and Tracey Carroll, Keith and Kim Carroll, and Kelley and Jill Carroll; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and seven great, great-grandchildren.
Raised in Haralson County, the family later relocated to Carrollton, where Wendell graduated from Carrollton High School. Immediately following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, and served in the Southeast Asian theater in World War II, participating specifically within the Burma Road Campaign. He returned to Carrollton in 1949, but then returned to service in the Korean War from 1950-1952, after marrying the love of his life, Virginia West, of Bowdon, in February 1950. Following his service to his country, Wendell returned to Carrollton, where he went to work at Service Supply Company, Inc., an affiliate company of the National Automotive Parts Association (NAPA). He worked in Carrollton until 1956, then moved his family to Bremen to expand the company with new locations in Bremen and Tallapoosa. He remained in managerial roles with Service Supply until his retirement in 1987.
Wendell loved the Lord and was a member of First Baptist Church of Bremen from 1956 until his death. He served as a deacon and on various committees for many, many years. He was a member of the Bremen Rotary Club and actively practiced the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.”
He could always be counted on to assist those in need within his community, especially when it came to helping with automobile maintenance and repair concerns. Many nights he would open his stores in Bremen or Tallapoosa to help stranded motorists along Highway 78 and Interstate 20, or local textile salesmen and executives who needed to travel, but suddenly had vehicle problems.
Wendell’s family will miss him tremendously, is grateful for his lifelong Christian example, and takes comfort knowing that he lived life abundantly and is now home forever.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Bremen First Baptist Church.
Brother Herman Parker will officiate, and music will be provided by Mr. Andy Fowler. Pallbearers will be Shane Carden, Kendall Carroll, Benjamin Carroll, Adam Carroll, Andrew Carroll, and Wayne Jiles. Honorary Pallbearers will be Case Jiles, Cody Campbell, and deacons of the church. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Bremen.
Due to COVID-19, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions regarding their safety. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment if you desire.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bremen First Baptist Church Music Department.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
