Welton Willis
(W.W.) Fowler, 90,
of Douglasville,
Georgia, passed away
on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville. Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
