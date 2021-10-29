Mr. Wayne Lloyd Ogren, 89 years and 5 months, of Bremen passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
He was born in Ashtabula, Ohio, on Monday, May 30, 1932, to the late, Oren A. Ogren and the late, Bessie L. (Onion) Ogren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Ogren is preceded in death by his son, Gary Wayne Ogren; a granddaughter, Rachael Renee Palmison; brothers, Jack A. Ogren and Thomas E. Ogren and his sister, Carol Ann (Ogren) Hadlock.
From a young age, Wayne was known as a hard worker. At 8 years old, he worked for a local dairy farm in his hometown. He later graduated from Kingsville High School in 1950 and continued his education at Lakeland Community College and International Correspondence School.
Mr. Ogren began his career while still in school, working as a field engineer for the Austin Company. Mr. Ogren worked his way up to management as a project superintendent on many large projects, which brought him across the country working out of the Cleveland, Ohio, Houston, Texas, Seattle, Washington and Atlanta offices.
After building their home in Bremen, the Ogrens became members of District Line United Methodist Church. Wayne was involved in projects at the Church including the construction of the fellowship hall and overseeing the Church cemetery.
Mr. Ogren enjoyed making those around him laugh, working outdoors on his tractor named Pandora, and above all, spending time with his family.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 71 years, Belva (Miller) Ogren, of Bremen; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Constance Rae Dana, of Tallapoosa, Bettie Diane and Steve Walter Sr., of Slidell, Louisiana, and Melissa Kay and Kirk Benson, of Slidell, Louisiana; four sisters-in-law, Barbara Jean Brown, of Ashtabula, Ohio, Carol B. Ginn, of Columbus, Ohio, Jackie Miller, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Deborah Miller, of Paducah, Kentucky; four brothers-in-law and their spouses, the Rev. John Hadlock, of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, Larry Miller of Blairsville, Dan and Myrna (Hart) Miller, and William and Lynn Wilcox, of San Diego, California; grandsons, Paul Perry, Michael Dana, David Dana, Mitchell Metzger, Daniel Metzger, Andrew Palmison, Joseph Palmison, Steve Walter, Chris Walter, Peter Walter and Phillip Benson; granddaughters, Molly Metzger, Dr. Penny Metzger, Cheryl Walter; 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In accordance with Mr. Ogren’s wishes, he will be cremated.
Memorial services will be conducted on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. from District Line United Methodist Church with the Rev. Tonya Hardeman officiating and music being provided by Harold McWhorter.
The family will receive friends at the church, prior to the service, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.
A luncheon will be held in the Fellowship Hall following the service.
In an effort to celebrate Wayne’s life in a safe manner, the family requests that those who plan to attend the service, wear protective masks while inside the Church.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.