Mr. Sidney Wayne Mosely, 83, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, July 18,
2021.
Mr. Mosely was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on March
29, 1938, the son
of the late Sidney Lanier Mosely and Ruth Smith Mosely.
He was a retired senior buyer with Sony Music and a member of the First Baptist Church.
Mr. Mosley had a passion for helping others, which was exemplified through his serving in the children’s and youth ministry, deacon, volunteer with Carrollton Police Department and
other organizations. He was a past
member of the Optimist Club, Bass Club, Masonic Lodge and Master Gardeners.
Mr. Mosley was an avid hunter, fisherman, enjoyed doing projects with master gardeners, intramural softball and, when his children were young, coaching little league baseball.
Survivors include his wife, Laura Mosely; daughter, Lynn Mosely; grandchildren, Betsy (Jarred) Stevens, Emily (Anthony) Grimaldi; great-grandchildren, Adelyne Stevens, Boone Stevens, Aspen Grimaldi; sister, Wanda Mosely McGeady.
Besides his parents he was preceded
in death by a daughter, Lisa
Mosely Johnson.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Funeral service
will be Thursday,
July 22, 2021, at
2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church
with Rev. Henry Tyson officiating. Pallbearers will be Brad Smith, Marty Smith, Chris Smith, Skip Johnson, Scott Johnson, Jarred Stevens, Anthony Grimaldi, Robert Pitts and James Hewitt.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions, may be made to the First Baptist Church, Local Missions, 102 Dixie St., Carrollton, GA 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
