“Wayne/Theo” Wayman Theodore Beck, 73, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Services were conducted at 5 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
