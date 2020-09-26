Mr. Warren “Waldo” Floyd Cochran Jr., 37 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
Waldo was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sept. 10, 1983, the son of Warren Floyd Cochran Sr., and the late Wanda Joyce Touchston Worden. He was employed with Ingles Grocery in Temple, Georgia, and worked in the frozen food section for several years. He was a Christian.
He is survived by his children, Annalee Cochran, Abigail Mealer, of Carrollton, father, Warren Floyd Cochran Sr., fiancé, Erin Elizabeth Mealer, whom he was to marry on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020; sister, Amanda Garrett, Carrollton, sister and brother-in-law, Brittany and Alan Bennett, Dallas, Georgia, one niece, three nephews and one great nephew.
In accordance with his wishes, he was cremated and a memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Bethany Christian Church from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
