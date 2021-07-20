Wanda Smith

Mrs. Wanda Hall Smith, 56, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on July 18, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton with Bishop Samuel Sauls, eulogist.
Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens
at 914 Stripling
Chapel Road in Carrollton. Viewing will be on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from noon until the funeral hour.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Mrs. Smith leaves to cherish her loving memories her husband, Anthony Smith; daughters, Jennifer (Josh) DeBoard, and Kimberly (Martize) Smith; grandchildren, Rilynn DeBoard, Kaden Brown and Aaliyah Brown; sisters, Kim Jenkins and Amada Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.