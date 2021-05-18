Mrs. Wanda E. Roper, 71, of Temple, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021.
She was born May 4, 1950, in Dallas, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. James Walter Blackston and the late Mrs. Marion Camp Blackston. She loved her family, she was strong in her beliefs, and worked very hard as a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother.
She is survived by her husband, Gene Roper of Temple; son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Dawn Purrell of Gay, Georgia; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Lori and James Richardson of Summerville, Georgia; stepson and daughter-in-law, Bradley and Derain Roper of Kennesaw, Georgia; two sisters; one brother; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces
and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Monday, May 24, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Memorial services will be conducted Monday at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with the Rev. Eduardo Torres officiating.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica in charge of arrangements, 770-459-3694
