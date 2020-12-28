Wanda Rooks

Mrs. Wanda Holt Rooks, 61, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday morning, Dec. 27, 2020.
She was born June 3, 1959, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Kenneth Holt and the late Martha Brook Holt. She attended Villa Rica High School and graduated from Carrollton High School. She worked for 28 years as a paper carrier with the Atlanta Journal & Constitution.
Survivors include her husband of 42½ years, Anthony Rooks; sons and daughters-in-law: Daniel and Amanda Rooks and Ken and Carla Rooks; and grandchildren, Wyatt, Daemon, and Beatrice Rooks.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Minister Bill Gray officiating. Interment will follow in Ephesus Christian Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from noon until the time of service.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
tower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
