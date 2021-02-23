Wanda Gosnell

Lovell, 68, of Temple, Georgia, died on Sunday, Feb. 21,

2021.

The family will

receive friends at

J. Collins Funeral

Home on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, from

noon ntil 2 p.m.

and the memorial service will begin

at 2 p.m.

Following the

service and in accordance with

her wishes, she will

be cremated.

To send condolences to the family, visit

www.jcollinsfuneral

home.com.

Collins Funeral

Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Wanda Lovell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.