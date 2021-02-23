Wanda Gosnell
Lovell, 68, of Temple, Georgia, died on Sunday, Feb. 21,
2021.
The family will
receive friends at
J. Collins Funeral
Home on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, from
noon ntil 2 p.m.
and the memorial service will begin
at 2 p.m.
Following the
service and in accordance with
her wishes, she will
be cremated.
To send condolences to the family, visit
www.jcollinsfuneral
Collins Funeral
Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
