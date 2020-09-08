Mrs. Wanda Jean Gardner, 73 of Buchanan passed away on September 5, 2020 in a healthcare facility.
The family will receive friends on Monday, September 7, 2020 between noon and 2 p.m. and services will follow at 2 p.m. from The Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Reverend Richard Brannon officiating.
Interment will follow in Buchanan City Cemetery.
