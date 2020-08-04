Walter Reid Wingate, 84, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. from First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the church.
Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
