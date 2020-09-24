Walter Thomas Suddeth Jr., 93, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends at J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to Omni Ministries or Westside Christian Church.
Interment will follow in Meadowbrook Memory Garden in Villa Rica.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
In accordance with the current COVID-19 restrictions, all visitors attending these services please remember to remain at least six feet apart from those not in your household and wear a mask.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home, Villa Rica.
