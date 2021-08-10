Walter Dean Green, 86, of Woodstock, Georgia, died on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment with full military honors provided by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens on Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
