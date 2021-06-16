Wallis Barnett Willis, 86, of Newell, Alabama, passed away on June 15, 2021.
He was born on July 7, 1934, in Villa Rica, Georgia, son of the late John Willis and the late Hepsie Wallis Willis.
He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a retired sergeant with the Fulton County Police Department having served for 26 years.
He enjoyed gardening, fishing, four-wheel riding and listening to George Jones.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a grandson, Anthony Thigpen; sister, Marie Matthews; and brother, Edwin Willis.
He is survived by his loving wife, Melba Jenkins Willis; his children, Lillian and son-in-law, Mark Brown, Cheryl Harper, Harmon and daughter-in-law, Lisa Luke, Cheryl Luke, and Beverly Scruggs; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Keith Jiles officiating. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park with Brad Pender, Chris Carden, Chris Lawing, Raymond Blake, Bradley Lightner and Jordan Harper serving as pallbearers. The U.S. Marine Corps will provide military honors.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
