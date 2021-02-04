Vivian Elizabeth Cook Holland, 72, of Bremen, died on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Hightower Funeral Home between the hours of noon and 2 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Share thoughts and memories in the guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.