Vivian Elizabeth Cook Holland, 72, of Bremen, died on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Hightower Funeral Home between the hours of noon and 2 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.

Service information

Feb 5
Visitation
Friday, February 5, 2021
12:00PM-2:00PM
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Feb 5
Funeral
Friday, February 5, 2021
2:00PM
Chapel, Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
