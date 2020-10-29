Virginia Gabriel Harris, 101, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
Mrs. Harris was born on June 9, 1919, in Greenville, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Alfred Sebastian Gabriel and Susan Pearl Bellotte Gabriel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace H. Harris.
Survivors include nieces and nephews, Marilyn, Bill, Pamela, Andrea and Chris; eight great-nieces and -nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Westview Cemetery in Atlanta with the Rev. Anthony Puckett officiating.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
