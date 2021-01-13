Virginia Dorminey

Virginia J. Dorminey, 96, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
She was born on Dec. 29, 1924, in Atlanta, Georgia, daughter of the late William Bryant Johns Sr. and Myrtle Holbrook Johns. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years in different states.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death
by her husband,
Cecil Dorminey; daughter, Donna Hancock; brother, William Johns Jr.; sisters, Betty Smith and Dot Freeman; and grandchildren, Sissy Hancock and Keri Marston.
She is survived by her children, Darwyn and Jim Fletcher, of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Deborah and Barry Marston, of Suwannee, Georgia, Gary and Barbara Dorminey, of Canton, Georgia, and Denah and Tim Bell, of Carrollton; sister, Penny Thompson, of Atlanta, Georgia; 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and five great, great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Carroll Memory Gardens with Min. Michael Johns officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to her favorite charities: Samaritan’s Purse at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/ or to Doctors Without Borders at https://www.doctorswithout
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed on the individual’s obituary page of our website.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
