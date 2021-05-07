Mrs. Virginia Rabun Conner, 83, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
She was born on Oct. 31, 1937, in Carroll County, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Mr. J. Carl Rabun and the late Mrs. Sarah Smith Rabun Wynn.
Mrs. Conner was an avid bible student and taught Sunday school for many years at First Baptist Church of Villa Rica.
She is survived by her husband of over 65 years, Mr. Max Conner, of Villa Rica; her sons and daughters-in-law, Mike (Libba) Conner, of Carrollton, and Chuck (Valerie) Conner, of Temple; her grandchildren, Tee (Jennifer) Conner, Sam Conner, Rob Conner, and Anna (Austin) Williams; great-grandchildren, Garrett, Parker and Olivia Conner, and Zane Williams.
Per her wishes, private family services were conducted on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make donations In Memory of Virginia Conner to Guatemala Mission of the First Baptist Church of Villa Rica, 1483 West Highway 78, Villa Rica, Georgia 30180.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
