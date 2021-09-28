Vincent Bender

Mr. Vincent Joseph Bender, 28, of Carrollton passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 1993.
Mr. Bender is preceded in death by his father, Christopher John Bender Sr., and by one brother, John McFarland.
Survivors include his life partner, Allie Grimsley, of Carrollton; his daughters, Addiline Bender, and Juniper Bender, both of Carrollton; his mother, Christine (McQuilkin) Langlois, of Grand Ridge, Florida; one brother, Christopher Bender Jr., of Canton; one sister Tara Didomenico, of New York; aunt and uncle, Patty and Joe Wilson, of Canton; his grandmother, Mary McQuilkin, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mr. Bender is also survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
In accordance with Vincent’s wishes, he will be cremated.
Crossroads Christian Church in Carrollton will be hosting a memorial service on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 4 p.m. with Justin McKinney officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that love offerings be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online tribute wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Cremation services are being provided by Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple.
