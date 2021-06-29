Vincent Alexander, 59, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on June 21, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Church Without Walls, 555 Chaucer Lane in Carrollton. Viewing will be on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
