Vincent “Vince” Scott Adams, 61, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Wednesday,
Oct. 28, 2020.
The family will
receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville
on Sunday, Nov. 1,
2020, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020,
at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be
sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.
com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
