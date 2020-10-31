Vincent “Vince” Scott Adams, 61, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Wednesday,

Oct. 28, 2020.

The family will

receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville

on Sunday, Nov. 1,

2020, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020,

at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

Messages of condolence may be

sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.

com.

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.

