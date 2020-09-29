Vilma Louise Gore Wessinger, 89, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Douglasville, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Douglasville.The family respectfully requests that all in attendance wear a mask. Interment will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
