Victoria Reynolds

Victoria Alice Reynolds “Tory”, Vikki”, “Doodle Bug” born Oct. 3, 1990, in Fulton County, Georgia, daughter to Larry Reynolds Sr, and Tina Drummond Duke.
A beautiful soul born with spina bifida, renal disease, reactive airways and hydrocephalus, she surpassed every limit placed on her. She wore a smile daily for almost 31 years and NEVER met anyone that didn’t fall instantly in love with her.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Mary “Elizabeth” Holland; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her father, Larry Reynolds, Sr; her mom and dad, Richard and Tina Duke; stepparents, Leo and Claudia Gaynor; brothers and sisters, George (Katie) Reynolds, Larry (Kelly) Reynolds, Jr., Ricky (Britnie) Duke, Brandy Gillespie, Amanda (Donald) McElroy, Tabitha (James) Smith, and Crystal (Edward) Duke; bonus siblings, Scott Holland, Adam Broomfield, Stephanie Bruce, Matt Collins, Tina Driver, Lorie Reynolds, and Christopher McElroy; a host of nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, a private visitation will be held and cremation will follow.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
