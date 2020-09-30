Victoria “Vickie” Johnson Farmer, 61, of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
She was born on Jan. 16, 1959, in Carroll County, daughter of the late James Benjamin Johnson and Evie Mae Pollard Johnson.
She was a homemaker, peacemaker, troublemaker, loving mother, momma to people who didn’t have momma’s, sister, and best friend. She was a member of Rotherwood First Congregational Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Robert “Bubba” Hornsby; brother, Jimmy Johnson; sisters, Delaine Arrington and Jane Morris; and a granddaughter, Pamela Swanger.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy E. Farmer, of Carrollton; her children, Alisha Shaw (Daryl Ford) of Carrollton, Misty Rose Carter (Chris Bailey) of Carrollton, Thomas Elbert Farmer Jr., of Tallapoosa, Michael Dewayne Farmer of Carrollton, and Patricia Gail O’Shields of Dallas; sisters, Sue Johnson and Lottie Rampley both of Carrollton, and Barbara Henry “Vicky’s Little Sister” of Whitesburg; brother, Steve Johnson of Bowdon; grandchildren, Lee Shaw (Morgan Cofield), Victoria Shaw, Gracie Nichole Marks, Marissa Hornsby, Robert Colt Hornsby, Destiny Deese, Dakota Deese, David Levi Conner “Little Bubba”, Jimmy Malachi Conner, Aleigha Rayne Carter, Christy Farmer, Ashley Farmer, Belinda Farmer, William Farmer, James Albert Swanger, Brooke Farmer, Angle Farmer, Nate Farmer, Hannah O’Sheilds, and Conner O’Sheilds; great-grandchildren, Aaron Lee Shaw, Paeton McKinley Shaw, and Cooper Lane Shaw; a number of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Graveside services will be conducted on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at 4 p.m. from Rotherwood First Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Matt Moore officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Levi Conner, Malachi Conner, Lee Shaw, Daryl Ford, Dewayne Farmer, Thomas Elbert Farmer Jr. and Chris Bailey.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe.
Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment. For those unable to attend the service, a livestream of the service will be available on the individual’s obituary page on the funeral home website.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
