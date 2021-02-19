Victor Lipscomb

Mr. Victor W. Lipscomb, 86, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
Mr. Lipscomb
was born in Gaffney, South Carolina, on Jan. 6, 1935, the son of the late Victor H. Lipscomb and Bess Hilda Lipscomb Roddy.
He was a graduate of the University
of South Carolina
and retired national sales manager with Ellett Brothers in Chapin, South Carolina. After retirement, Vic
grew to love
golf and especially enjoyed his Senior Golf Group at Oak Mountain.
Survivors include his daughter, Leisa Audette, of
Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; sons, Nathan Lipscomb,
of Carrollton,
Russell Lipscomb, of Decatur; grandchildren, Catherine Audette, Caroline Audette, Christine Audette, Tyler Lipscomb,
Alice Lipscomb,
Jenny Lipscomb,
Lee Lipscomb,
Matt Lipscomb; sisters, Marian
Gantt, Bess Powell, and Sarah Durham.
Besides his
parents, he was preceded in death
by his wife, Margaret Hursey Lipscomb; sister, Mary Ann Wilson, and brother, Roy Roddy.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tuesday Invitational Golf Group at lee@hittingthelinks.net.
Messages of condolences may
be expressed to
the family online at www.almonfuneral
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
