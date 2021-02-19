Victor Lipscomb

Mr. Victor W. Lipscomb, 86, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

Mr. Lipscomb

was born in Gaffney, South Carolina, on Jan. 6, 1935, the son of the late Victor H. Lipscomb and Bess Hilda Lipscomb Roddy.

He was a graduate of the University

of South Carolina

and retired national sales manager with Ellett Brothers in Chapin, South Carolina. After retirement, Vic

grew to love

golf and especially enjoyed his Senior Golf Group at Oak Mountain.

Survivors include his daughter, Leisa Audette, of

Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; sons, Nathan Lipscomb,

of Carrollton,

Russell Lipscomb, of Decatur; grandchildren, Catherine Audette, Caroline Audette, Christine Audette, Tyler Lipscomb,

Alice Lipscomb,

Jenny Lipscomb,

Lee Lipscomb,

Matt Lipscomb; sisters, Marian

Gantt, Bess Powell, and Sarah Durham.

Besides his

parents, he was preceded in death

by his wife, Margaret Hursey Lipscomb; sister, Mary Ann Wilson, and brother, Roy Roddy.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tuesday Invitational Golf Group at lee@hittingthelinks.net.

Messages of condolences may

be expressed to

the family online at www.almonfuneral

home.com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.