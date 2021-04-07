Victor League

Victor Dan League, 51, of Carrollton, Georgia, went home to be with Jesus from a sudden heart attack on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at his home in Clarkesville, Georgia.
He was born on March 16, 1970, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of Linda Harper Hulsey and the late James Ralph League.
He was a landscaper by trade and was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. Vic was a very giving person, and had a heart for helping the homeless. He was very active at ChristWalk Ministries.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a bonus brother, Lance Hulsey, of Flowery Branch, Georgia.
Survivors include his mother and his bonus dad, Linda and Dennis Hulsey, of Panama City, Florida; son, Dustin League, of Douglasville, Georgia; fiancé, Debra Branson, of Clarkesville, Georgia; brothers and sister-in-law, Vince League, of Carrollton, Georgia, and Van and Amanda League, of Carrollton; sister and brother-in-law, Vereena and Dr. Stacy Hollingsworth, of Carrollton, Georgia; and a number of nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Impact West Georgia, Homeless Shelter, P. O. Box 1677, Carrollton, Georgia 30112 or online at www.impactwestga.org. Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.