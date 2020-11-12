Mrs. Vicky Sue Rampy, 69, of

Bremen, passed

away on Monday,

Nov. 9, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born

on April 13, 1951,

in Carrollton,

Georgia, the daughter of the late Bennie Williams and Ima

Jean Cavendar Williams.

Vicky was

employed with Clayton Pharmacy

as a technician.

She was a Member

of Bethlehem

United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her husband,

Thomas “Wayne” Rampy, of Bremen; children, Melissa & George Gosnell

and Russ & Carrie Rampy, all of

Bremen; sister, Debbie & Johnny Parker of Carrollton; brother, Ricky Williams of Bowdon Jct.; grandchildren, Will & Kaitlyn Gosnell, Katie

Gosnell and fiance’, Justin Pike, Levi Rampy and Logan Rampy.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church between

the hours of 6:30

p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Nov.13, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Bethlehem United Methodist Church with the Rev. Duane McManus and the Rev. Britt Madden officiating. Mr. Russ Rampy will be speaking. Music

will be provided by the church choir

and John Butler. Donnie Lee,

Spencer McGraw, Gary Cantrell,

Leroy Strickland, Chris Redmon

and Jeremiah Danielson will

serve as pallbearers. Clayton Pharmacy Staff and Six Flags Maintenance Staff

will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Interment will follow in Forest

Lawn Memorial

Park.

Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.

