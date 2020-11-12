Mrs. Vicky Sue Rampy, 69, of
Bremen, passed
away on Monday,
Nov. 9, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born
on April 13, 1951,
in Carrollton,
Georgia, the daughter of the late Bennie Williams and Ima
Jean Cavendar Williams.
Vicky was
employed with Clayton Pharmacy
as a technician.
She was a Member
of Bethlehem
United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband,
Thomas “Wayne” Rampy, of Bremen; children, Melissa & George Gosnell
and Russ & Carrie Rampy, all of
Bremen; sister, Debbie & Johnny Parker of Carrollton; brother, Ricky Williams of Bowdon Jct.; grandchildren, Will & Kaitlyn Gosnell, Katie
Gosnell and fiance’, Justin Pike, Levi Rampy and Logan Rampy.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church between
the hours of 6:30
p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Nov.13, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Bethlehem United Methodist Church with the Rev. Duane McManus and the Rev. Britt Madden officiating. Mr. Russ Rampy will be speaking. Music
will be provided by the church choir
and John Butler. Donnie Lee,
Spencer McGraw, Gary Cantrell,
Leroy Strickland, Chris Redmon
and Jeremiah Danielson will
serve as pallbearers. Clayton Pharmacy Staff and Six Flags Maintenance Staff
will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Forest
Lawn Memorial
Park.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
