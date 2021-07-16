Vicky Carol Hudson, of Carrollton, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at a local healthcare facility.
She was born in Atlanta, daughter of Joyce Loudermilk Spruill and Atward Brannon.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary L. Hudson.
Survivors include
her parents; children, Daniel and Angel Tate, of Heflin, Alabama, Jeremy Hudson, of Carrollton, Christina Hudson and Mike Simmasouk, of Atlanta, and Linwood Hudson, of Savannah; sisters, Beverly Brannon, and Kathy Waters; and a brother, Michael Brannon; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Services will be
held on Saturday,
July 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Carey Hudson officiating. Luke Skinner, Tanner Simmasouk, Brandon Simmasouk, Eric Vinson, Mason
Hudson and Logan Hudson will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family will
receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from noon until the funeral hour.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
