Mrs. Vickie North Robinson, 68, of Bremen, passed away on Nov. 19, 2020.
She was born in Carroll County, Georgia on Oct. 25, 1952, the daughter of the late Carl North and Montene Cowart Miller.
Vickie was formerly employed with Sewell Manufacturing Company, retired from Walmart and was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell Clyde “Mickey” Robinson; a brother, Ricky North; and a nephew, Richard North.
Survivors include her children, Darrell and Jennifer Robinson, of Temple, Andrew and Donna Robinson, of Bremen, and Michael and Rebecca Robinson, of Woodstock; sisters, Debbie Jones, of Roopville, and Becarla Treadwell, of Carrollton; brother, Wendell and Debra North, of Carrollton; sister-in-law, Debbie North, of Carrollton; brother-in-law, Glenn and Charlotte Robinson; seven grandchildren, Jacob Robinson,
Austin Robinson, Natalie Robinson,
Brady Robinson, Hayden Robinson, Landon Robinson and Logan Robinson.
The family received friends on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, between noon and 1 p.m. at Hightower Funeral Home. Funeral Services followed at 1 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Sam Braswell officiating. Music was provided by Heather Robertson and Donnie Muse. Jacob Robinson, Austin Robinson, Chris Robinson, Tim Robinson, John North and Eric Jones served as pallbearers. Natalie, Brady, Hayden, Landon, Logan served as honorary pallbearers.
Interment followed in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
