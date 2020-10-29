Vickie Walker Driver, 69, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Wednesday morning, Oct. 28, 2020.
Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Ephesus Christian Church Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday at Martin and Hightower Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until noon.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
