Vickie Walker Driver, 69, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Wednesday morning, Oct. 28, 2020.

Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Ephesus Christian Church Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday at Martin and Hightower Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until noon.

Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

Service information

Oct 31
Visitation
Saturday, October 31, 2020
9:00AM-12:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Oct 31
Graveside
Saturday, October 31, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Ephesus Christian Church Cemetery
962 Ephesus Church Road
Whitesburg, Georgia 30185
