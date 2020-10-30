Vickie Driver

Mrs. Vickie Walker Driver, 69, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday morning, Oct. 28, 2020.
She was born on June 22, 1951, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late James Rayford Walker and the late Mildred Powers Walker. She was a 1968 graduate of Central High School, West Georgia College, and earned her master’s in Christian Education from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. She retired from
the Department of Family and Children Services with 26
years of service. She worked with child and adult protective services.
She was a member of the Whitesburg Christian Church and served as youth minister at Sylvester First Baptist Church, Carrollton First Baptist Church and Newnan First Baptist Church. She was an avid horse woman and animal lover.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a stepgrandson, Brandon; sister, Patricia Cowart, and a brother, Randall Walker.
Survivors include her husband,
Tony Driver, of Carrollton; daughter, Anna Driver, also of Carrollton; stepdaughter,
Melissa Johnson
of Columbus,
Ohio; sister,
Brenda Ragsdale
of Cedartown, Georgia; grandson, Eli; stepgrandchildren, Taylor, Aniyah, Halle, Josh, and
Jaden; and her beloved dog, Doc.
Graveside services will be conducted
on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Ephesus Christian Church Cemetery
with Min. Barry Shoemake officiating. Those serving as pallbearers will be Eddie Huckeba, Daniel Huckeba, Clint Meigs, Scott Cowart, Kim Cowart, and Travis Ragsdale. Family and friends may pay their respect on Saturday at Martin and Hightower Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Whitesburg Christian Church at 75 West Highway 5, Whitesburg, GA 30185.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family
at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
