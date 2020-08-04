Vicki Camp, born May 8, 1948, peacefully passed away in her home on Aug. 2, 2020.
She was daughter
of the late-James Ralph and -Virgina Bobas Gilham.
Mrs. Camp is survived by her husband, John Thomas Camp; children, Tammie and Mark McCord, of Bremen, Laura Bumgardner, of Villa Rica, John and Rhonda Bumgardner, of Bremen, Joseph and Dawn Bumgardner of Carrollton, Rachel Camp, of Jasper and Mike Camp, of Lake City, Colorado; 10 grandchildren, Hunter McCord, Isabelle McCord, Ansley Bair, Blake Bumgardner, Jacob Bumgardner, Lauren Bair, Paige Bair, James Bumgardner, Alex Bumgardner and Anna Bumgardner; sisters, Connie and Jack Greene, Denise and Clint Hilley, Janey and Mark Kennedy and Becky and John Alcorn.
Vicki enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, shopping, and visiting with her sisters.
She loved hosting family events at her home surrounded by loved ones.
She was admired by everyone for her unconditional love and sense of humor and wit.
A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.
