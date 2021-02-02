Verles and Sandra Brown, husband and wife from Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. They were both 75.
Mr. Brown was born on March 29, 1945, in Woodland, Alabama, to the late Reuben Shadrick and Versie Buchanan Brown. He was retired from Southwire where he was a manager in the General Services division.
Mrs. Brown was born in Heard County, Georgia, to the late John Rufus and Adele Hyatt Daniel. She was also retired from Southwire where she worked as a maintenance clerk. They were members of Union Hill Baptist Church.
They were preceded in death by their parents and Mr. Brown’s brother and sister, S.T. Brown and Willie Sue Johnson.
Survivors include their children, Shad and Connie Brown, and Sonya and Mark Morris; their grandchildren, Corrie Morris, Shelby and Jacob Brown, Jody and Caydie Morris, and Seth Brown; their great-grandchild, Noah Drake Jordan; Mr. Brown’s sister, Elizabeth McManus; Mrs. Brown’s brother and sister-in-law, Johnny and Patsy Daniel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services for Mr. and Mrs. Brown will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. (Georgia Time) at Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Randall Moore, Bro. Tony McManus, and Bro. David Daniel will officiate. Interment will follow the services.
Due to the current health situation, we ask that those attending the service to please consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
