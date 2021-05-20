Venly Lewis Ware,
69, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Saturday, May 15,
2021.
Celebration of life service will be held
on Friday, May 21,
2021, at 1 p.m. at
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel,
602 Newnan Road
in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Thursday, May 20,
2021, from 3 p.m.
to 7 p.m. at the
funeral home.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
