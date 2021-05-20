Venly Lewis Ware,

69, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Saturday, May 15,

2021.

Celebration of life service will be held

on Friday, May 21,

2021, at 1 p.m. at

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel,

602 Newnan Road

in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.

Viewing will be on Thursday, May 20,

2021, from 3 p.m.

to 7 p.m. at the

funeral home.

MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.

