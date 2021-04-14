Velvie Banister passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Northside Cherokee Hospital.
She was born to the late David Porter Hamilton and Burlee Cosper Hamilton Wright on June 7, 1953, in Carrollton, Georgia, at the Carrollton Clinic on College St., delivered by Dr. John Thomas. She was born on the day of her father’s 30th birthday celebration. Her aunt, Christine Cosper, spoke often of her arrival, being there with her mother.
Velvie was proud of her unusual name. Her father wanted his first child to be called Velvie, after a popular German singer during World War II. She was her parents’ second born, nine years after her brother, Jackie David Hamilton. Years later, Velvie was blessed with a loving stepfather, Marvin Wright.
Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She loved traveling to Myrtle Beach; Ocean City, Maryland; Panama City Beach; Washington, D.C.; and Disney World. She also loved picking strawberries, serving during vacation bible school, hiking, shopping and spur-of-the-moment meetings for dinner.
She held dear her children, celebrating with them during her graduations from the University of West Georgia and Southwestern Seminary.
Velvie was preceded in death by her father, David Porter Hamilton; mother, Burlee Cosper Hamilton Wright; stepfather, Marvin Wright; and brother, Jackie David Hamilton.
She is survived by her children, LeAnne Michelle Caswell Preston (Eddie), Meri Elizabeth Caswell Whitlock-Wade (Dave), David Bruce Banister Jr., and Jonathon Clyde Banister (Natalie); as well as her grandchildren, Allyson Preston Rowland (Romen), Crystal Preston Wilcox (Devin), Vicky Preston Rider (Dakota), Samuel Preston, Jacklynn Preston, Beau Preston, Morgan Whitlock, Daviel Banister, Mason Wade (April), Cason Whitlock, Tuff Banister, Addy Wade, Tripp Clyde Banister and Ty Banister; greatgrandchildren, Dextyn Wilcox, Kyden Wilcox, Joe Rider, Braydi Wilcox and Baby Wade, expected July 2021. She is also survived by numerous Cosper cousins, descendants of Rufus and Mattie Lee Cosper.
Velvie was a proud Carrollton Trojan, graduating with the Class of 1972. She earned her bachelor’s in philosophy and minor’s in religious studies from the University of West Georgia in 2003, on her 50th birthday.
While attending UWG, she also attended the McAfee School of Theology in Atlanta. She earned her master’s in Christian education from Southwestern Baptist Seminary in Fort Worth in 2005. She attended New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary while pursuing her doctorate in Christian education.
After Velvie’s salvation experience in 1979, she began serving in the children’s ministry at Eureka Baptist Church in Carrollton. She later served at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Carrollton and Travis Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Worth.
Velvie was a licensed insurance agent in Carrollton for more than 25 years. She worked with several State Farm agents and J. Smith Lanier, as well as her work as an area manager and field representative for the Carrollton, Tallapoosa and Villa Rica lodges
of Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Society. She retired from the insurance business before attending seminary
in 2003. While attending seminary, she worked with Jerry Yowell State Farm, finding her home away from home.
After graduating from seminary, Velvie was called to serve at Allen Memorial Baptist Church in Salisbury, Maryland. Shortly after she began her role as minister to children, Dr. William Warren discussed her ordination. She asked to return to Carrollton to her home church. On July 30, 2006, Velvie earned the honor of being the first woman ordained to the gospel ministry at Tabernacle Baptist Church. As an ordained minister of the gospel, Velvie served at Allen Memorial Baptist Church in Salisbury and Dahlonega Baptist Church in Dahlonega, Georgia.
She retired from the gospel ministry at Dahlonega Baptist Church in 2015, returning to Carrollton to be with her family.
After coming home to Carrollton, she became an active member of Villa Rica First Baptist Church. She proudly served as a substitute Sunday school teacher and a member of the Sunshine Ladies’ class until she was no longer able to attend.
For the past six years, she spent all of her available time and energy serving her family and spoiling her young grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Velvie’s celebration of life service will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, in the worship center of Villa Rica First Baptist Church in Villa Rica at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends and loved ones at the church beginning at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home, 505 Water Works Road, Palmetto, GA 30263. Online donations can be made at www.GeorgiaChildren.org.
All contributions will be used to support the agency’s Family Foster Care Program and adoption support. Contribution envelopes will be available at the church.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
