Updated: August 8, 2023 @ 4:30 pm
Mrs. Velma Rose Lanier, age 95, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 in Haralson Nursing and Rehab.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. from the chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with Rev. David Bivins and Rev. Juddy Morrow officiating.
Interment will follow the service from the West Georgia Memorial Park, in Carrollton, Ga. with Matthew Pruitt, Jonathan Padilla, Aiden Holley, Andrew Chriswell, Landon Pruitt, Felipe Padilla serving as Pallbearers.
To send condolences, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements
