Vaughn Gaddis

Vaughn Edgar Gaddis Jr., 95, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 24, 1925, in Omaha, Nebraska, son of the late Vaughn Edgar Gaddis Sr. and the late Glades Lowetta Smith Gaddis.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was employed with Cargill, Inc. for 32 years.
He is preceded in death by both his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Ruth Benson Gaddis; daughters and sons-in-law, Cynthia Susan “Cindy” and Rich Brown, of Jackson Township, New Jersey, and Wendy Louise and Carl Nathan Connell, of Anniston, Alabama; son and daughter-in-law, Vaughn and Nina Gaddis III, of Peachtree City, Georgia; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Ken Stephens officiating. Entombment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The American Legion Post #143 will provide military honors.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
