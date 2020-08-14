Mrs. Vanessa Paige Winn Sherrer, 45, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
She was born in Austell, Georgia, the daughter of Kenneth Edward Winn and Billie Jean McClellan.
Mrs. Sherrer was a homemaker who enjoyed arts & crafts, along with painting. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her husband, Scott Alan Sherrer of Douglasville; her daughter, Cheyenne Teagan Howard; her sons and daughters-in-law, Rhett Taylor Howard and Ann Leaman, John Paul Howard, Jackson McCall and Susana Howard, Jeremy Sherrer and Zachary Sherrer; her mother, Billie Jean McClellan of Douglasville; her father, Kenneth Edward Winn of Monterey, Tennessee; her sister, Donna Norton; her brothers, Kenneth Michael Winn and James David Winn; her grandchildren, Cameron Worley and Odin Scott Leaman; and several nieces and nephews.
Private family viewing will be conducted from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville followed by and in accordance with Mrs. Sherrer’s wishes, she will be cremated.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville in charge of arrangements, 770-942-2311
