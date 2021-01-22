Ulla Bjerkerot was born in rural Sweden in 1930. Growing up on a farm during the Great Depression in Europe, and during World War II, shaped her into the strong women she became. At a young age she moved to Stockholm and graduated from nursing school.
She later married and, as a nurse, became a missionary with her husband, providing nursing care on missions in Mozambique, South Africa, and Zimbabwe throughout the 1960s. She was a courageous and passionate woman who never took no for a viable option.
When she and her family moved to the United States, they settled in Carrollton, Georgia, where she began working at Tanner Medical Center in various nursing and leadership positions.
Ulla was affectionately known as “Ms. B” to her colleagues, students, patients and family. She became the first Certified Enterstomal Therapy Registered Nurse in the West Georgia area and spent countless hours driving the back roads of the entire region providing skilled in-home care for her community.
As a mother, she believed that her children had to be engaged in the world. She also wanted them to be able to name every plant, animal or bird using their proper names and be present in nature. She encouraged her family to pay attention to people around them and learn from everyone they met and to be politically engaged. Through her example she insisted that her children be an instrument of change. She accepted everyone as they were and loved unconditionally whether stranger, family or friend.
Ulla was among the founding members of Grace Lutheran Church in Carrollton, Georgia, and served on many committees, and as the flower lady for services for many years. She and members of the church’s quilting group made more than 2,000 quilts for missions around the world.
She helped build many houses for Habitat For Humanity and helped teach new homeowners how to shop wisely and live within a budget.
Although she had always been an artist, once she retired, she began exploring her creative side and made many treasured quilts, fabric art, other crafts and art for her entire family. Her eye for color was amazing.
After being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, she became an active champion through fundraising and participation in annual walks and events. She succumbed to her illness and died quietly at home with the love of her family surrounding her on Jan. 16, 2021.
She is survived by her three children, Marie Gay (husband, Bill Gay) of Atlanta, Georgia, Peter Bjerkerot (husband, Mark Spieler) of Atlanta, and Ingrid Newcomb (husband, Wes Newcomb) of Summerville, South Carolina, and four grandchildren and their spouses.
Her family are so grateful that, at 90, she died at the end of her life and not in the middle of it. She left the world having touched so many with her beauty, grace, love and compassion.
In the Spring, her ashes will be scattered in the Memorial Garden at Grace Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers her family ask that donations be made in her memory to either:
Grace Lutheran Church, 101 Somerset Place, Carrollton, GA 30116) or Parkinson’s Foundation Georgia Chapter Attn: Donor Services, 200 SE First Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131.
