Troy Parham Sr., 33, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Monday, May 10, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 563 Old Bremen Road in Carrollton, Georgia. A wake will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.