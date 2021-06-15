Troy Anthony Cook, 63, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, June 12, 2021, with his family by his side.
He was born on July 10, 1957, in Carroll County, Georgia, the son of the late Lewis “Junior” Cook and the late Mable Burks Cook.
Troy attended Central High School, retired from Georgia Power with 38 years of service, and was a member of Whitesburg Christian Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Danny Carnes.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 44 years, Deborah Hawk Cook; sons and daughter-in-law, Brian and Shanda Cook, and Keith Cook, all of Whitesburg; daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Sean Roberts, of Newnan; sister, Shirley Carnes of Whitesburg; grandchildren, Abby Cook, Allison Cook, Oliver Roberts and Ivy Roberts; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from noon until 3 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Minister Barry Shoemake officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers, Timothy Hawk, Robbie Hawk, Allen Hawk, Kelvin Carnes, Daniel Carnes, Dwane Williams and Mike Cobb.
