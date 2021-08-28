Tressa Lynn Spray, 57, of Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
She was born on Jan. 6, 1964, in Carrollton, Georgia, daughter of the late William Carroll and Joan Chambers Carroll.
She was a dedicated wife, mother, and exceptional homemaker. Tressa was a member of Freewill Ministry Church.
In addition to her father, she was greeted in Heaven by her husband, Billy Ray Spray Sr.; sister, Annette Burt; and four infant children.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her mother, Joan Carroll; children, Amanda and Billie Chambers, Billy and Bre Spray Jr., Bruce and Anika Spray, Min. William and Nicole Spray, and Tressa and Jerry Crockett; sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and Stan Bailey; 15 grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and other extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Jason Spray officiating. Interment will follow at Stripling Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Brandon Tolbert, Min. William Spray, Shawn George, Devin Bentley, Allen Spray and Jacob Chambers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
