Treonsha Seals, 45, of Atlanta, Georgia, died on July 31, 2020.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday Aug. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Forrest Hills Memorial Gardens, 722 Conley Road in Forest Park, Georgia, 30297. Viewing will be on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Riverdale Chapel, 6580 Church Road in Riverdale, Georgia, 30274.
Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
